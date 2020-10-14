Europe Today: Closing schools is latest front in virus fight

PRAGUE (AP) — European countries are lurching for solutions to stem the resurgence of the coronavirus in hopes of avoiding another round of total lockdowns. The Czech Republic has become the most worrying hot spot in the continent. On Wednesday Czech schools were closed as authorities say that infections in teachers and other education workers have skyrocketed in recent weeks. Authorities in Northern Ireland, Moscow and southern Spain has also placed restrictions on schools. France is bracing for possible curfews ahead of a televised address by President Emmanuel Macron and people partying in Liverpool before restrictions closed down bars got a scolding from their mayor for being reckless.