First lady: Son Barron had coronavirus, but no symptoms

WASHINGTON (AP) — Melania Trump says her and the president's 14-year-old son, Barron, tested positive for the coronavirus not long after his parents.

But he had no symptoms and has since tested negative.

She made the revelation in a lengthy note chronicling her personal experience with COVID-19, the disease the virus causes.

She said she was hit with a “roller coaster” of symptoms, including body aches and headaches, but treated them naturally with vitamins and healthy food.

The first lady says she's glad her family went through this at the same time "so we could take care of one another and spend time together.”