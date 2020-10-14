Germany agrees to tighten virus rules as infections rise

BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Angela Merkel and the governors of Germany’s 16 states have agreed to tighten mask-wearing rules and make bars close early in areas where coronavirus infection rates are high. They are trying to avoid tougher restrictions now being introduced elsewhere in Europe. Wednesday’s meeting came hours after the country reported more than 5,000 infections in one day for the first time since mid-April. Germany is still in better shape than many other European countries, but infections have accelerated rapidly in recent weeks. Merkel said that “we must stop this exponential rise, the quicker the better.”