Gloomy skies today but the last day in the 60s before a BIG drop

Cloud cover has already increased across Wisconsin this morning. Throughout the day on and off drizzle/light rain will be possible. Little accumulation with this system, but will feel very gloomy with no sunshine.

Even under cloudy skies, southerly winds will tap into the last 60-degree day for La Crosse, for at least a week. Speaking of winds, it will be another gusty day as well.

Enforcing cold

Associated with rain chances today will be a well-developed low pressure system. Behind this low pressure, a very tight and cold gradient takes over. This will deepen the Canada cold air and bring a big drop off in temperatures. We'll go from highs in the upper 60s today to highs in the 40s tomorrow, brr!

Winds will be very strong with a tight gradient. Winds will be gusty all night and all day tomorrow. The potential for winds to gust to 40 mph will exist, which will create a wind chill with a high only in the 40s.

Wintry mix?

Winds will be calm into Friday morning, which will create a perfect environment for frost. This will bring the end to the growing season for most. It might be the morning to pull out the mittens and windshield scraper.

By Friday afternoon, winds will pick back up to create another chilly day with highs only in the 40s. Most of the day will deal with sunshine. However, a spotty drizzle/flurry may need to be worked into the forecast.

Weekend cold

The weekend forecast is still a bit sticky. The more likely chance for precipitation will be early Saturday morning. Rainfall is most likely for our region. But if temperatures are able to fall near freezing (which is very possible) a wintry mix could work in as well.

Then Sunday is trending to stay dry but will need to watch an actively changing pattern. May have to detail a slight chance for showers/flurries for Sunday evening.

Have a great day!

- Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett