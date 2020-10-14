Golden Globes group gives $5.1 million in grants

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Some of entertainment’s biggest names from Nicole Kidman to John David Washington shared encouraging words for aspiring young creators whose organizations were collectively granted millions by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. More than $5.1 million in funds were given to over 70 nonprofit organizations during the “HFPA Philanthropy: Empowering the Next Generation” virtual event on Tuesday. The event, formerly known as the Grants Banquet, celebrated some of the organizations with aspiring artists, filmmakers and storytellers. Mary J. Blige, Millie Bobby Brown, Billie Eilish, Anna Kendrick, Method Man and others were among the entertainers who appeared to discuss the charities that benefit from HFPA grants. Jennifer Hudson performed her soulful song “Burden Down.”