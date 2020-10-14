Indictment: Women incited fight at assisted living facility

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Three North Carolina women have been indicted after authorities say they incited two female residents at an assisted living facility to fight each other and one of the three women filmed it. The Winston-Salem Journal reports Tonacia Yvonne Tyson and Taneshia Deshawn Jordan, each were indicted on one count of misdemeanor assaulting an individual with a disability. Officials say Marilyn Latish McKey was indicted on two counts of assaulting an individual with a disability. Authorities say the incident occurred on June 19, 2019, and an employee at the facility called police two days later. The two women involved in the fight told police they weren’t injured.