Judge rejects attempt to block grants to 5 Wisconsin cities

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A federal judge has declined to block more than $6 million in election grant money to five Wisconsin cities that a conservative group argued amounted to bribery designed to increase voter turnout in Democratic strongholds. U.S. District Judge William Griesbach on Wednesday denied a request from the Wisconsin Voters Alliance and seven of its members, saying he found nothing in the law to prohibit the cities from being awarded the money. The $6.3 million in funding was awarded to Green Bay, Kenosha, Madison, Milwaukee and Racine.