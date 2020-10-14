 Skip to Content

Kyrgyz parliament confirms premier nomination in repeat vote

New
5:30 am National news from the Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — Kyrgyzstan’s parliament has voted again to nominate a prime minister after the country’s president vetoed the previous decision because of questions over its legitimacy. The back-and-forth reflected the political crisis that unfolded in the Central Asian country after a disputed parliamentary election triggered mass protests earlier this month. The parliament voted to nominate politician Sadyr Zhaparov as the country’s new prime minister Wednesday after a similar vote Saturday was challenged over a lack of quorum. President Sooronbai Jeenbekov refused to sign the decree confirming Zhaparov’s appointment and asked the parliament to hold another vote. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content