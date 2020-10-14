La Crosse Police make record fentanyl bust
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Three people are arrested in what La Crosse Police are calling their largest fentanyl seizure on record.
In a statement, police said investigators were conducting surveillance of an apartment building at 1905 Miller Street when they saw one of the suspects, Jesse J. Stringer, leave the scene.
Officers then conducted a traffic stop and took Stringer into custody.
As that was happening, the deparment's Emergency Response Team did a "knock and announce" warrant at Stringer's apartment.
Two people in the apartment, Caprice Washington and Jerrad Simms, were arrested. Police said that Simms tried to get away by jumping out a window.
Police said Stringer was out on bond on several criminal charges as of his arrest on Tuesday. Simms was also out on bond as well.
During a search of the apartment, investigators found 454 grams of fentanyl, along with cocaine and marijuana. They also found a loaded handgun and $15,600 in cash.
The department said the value of the fentanyl is $45,000.
They also provided a deadly perspective on the drug in their statement. Based on information from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, a lethal dose of fentanyl is two milligrams. In their seizure, La Crosse Police found 454,000 milligrams of the drug.
The department also said that they've seen a recent surge in overdoses and deaths due to fentanyl and opioid use.
Stringer, Simms, and Washington were arrested on a number of charges.
Jesse J. Stringer, 33, of La Crosse
- Manufacture/Deliver Schedule I, II Narcotics
- Possess with Intent-Heroin
- Maintain Drug Trafficking Place
- Bail Jumping-Misdemeanor
- Bail Jumping-Felony
- Possess with Intent-Cocaine
- Possession of Firearm by Felon
Jerrad A. Simms, 35, of Park Forest, IL
- Possess with Intent-THC
- Possess with Intent to Deliver Narcotics
- Possess with Intent-Cocaine
- Maintain Drug Trafficking Place
Caprice Washington, 43, of Park Forest, IL
- Manufacture/Deliver Schedule I, II Narcotics
- Maintain Drug Trafficking Place
- Possess with Intent-Cocaine
- Possess with Intent-THC
- Possess Drug Paraphernalia
All three are scheduled to make their first appearance in La Crosse County Circuit Court Thursday afternoon. All three are currently in the La Crosse County Jail.