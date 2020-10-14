La Crosse Police make record fentanyl bust

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Three people are arrested in what La Crosse Police are calling their largest fentanyl seizure on record.

In a statement, police said investigators were conducting surveillance of an apartment building at 1905 Miller Street when they saw one of the suspects, Jesse J. Stringer, leave the scene.

Officers then conducted a traffic stop and took Stringer into custody.

As that was happening, the deparment's Emergency Response Team did a "knock and announce" warrant at Stringer's apartment.

Two people in the apartment, Caprice Washington and Jerrad Simms, were arrested. Police said that Simms tried to get away by jumping out a window.

Police said Stringer was out on bond on several criminal charges as of his arrest on Tuesday. Simms was also out on bond as well.

During a search of the apartment, investigators found 454 grams of fentanyl, along with cocaine and marijuana. They also found a loaded handgun and $15,600 in cash.

The department said the value of the fentanyl is $45,000.

They also provided a deadly perspective on the drug in their statement. Based on information from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, a lethal dose of fentanyl is two milligrams. In their seizure, La Crosse Police found 454,000 milligrams of the drug.

The department also said that they've seen a recent surge in overdoses and deaths due to fentanyl and opioid use.

Stringer, Simms, and Washington were arrested on a number of charges.

Jesse J. Stringer, 33, of La Crosse

Manufacture/Deliver Schedule I, II Narcotics

Possess with Intent-Heroin

Maintain Drug Trafficking Place

Bail Jumping-Misdemeanor

Bail Jumping-Felony

Possess with Intent-Cocaine

Possession of Firearm by Felon

Jerrad A. Simms, 35, of Park Forest, IL

Possess with Intent-THC

Possess with Intent to Deliver Narcotics

Possess with Intent-Cocaine

Maintain Drug Trafficking Place

Caprice Washington, 43, of Park Forest, IL

Manufacture/Deliver Schedule I, II Narcotics

Maintain Drug Trafficking Place

Possess with Intent-Cocaine

Possess with Intent-THC

Possess Drug Paraphernalia

All three are scheduled to make their first appearance in La Crosse County Circuit Court Thursday afternoon. All three are currently in the La Crosse County Jail.