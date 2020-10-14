Lebanon, Israel to begin indirect talks over maritime border

NAQOURA, Lebanon (AP) — Lebanon and Israel are to begin indirect talks over their disputed maritime border, with American officials mediating the talks. Both Mideast countries have made it clear that the discussions are purely technical and do not reflect any kind of normalization of ties. The talks are to start Wednesday at a U.N. post along the border known as Ras Naqoura. Israel and Lebanon have no diplomatic relations and are technically in a state of war. They each claim about 860 square kilometers, or 330 square miles, of the Mediterranean Sea as being within their own exclusive economic zones. Israel already has developed a natural gas industry elsewhere in its economic waters.