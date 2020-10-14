Mattison ready to step in for Vikings if Cook can’t play

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — When Dalvin Cook hurt his groin and left for the locker room Sunday in Seattle, the Minnesota Vikings didn’t alter their game plan. Despite the absence of the NFL’s leading rusher, Minnesota maintained its run-heavy approach with second-year back Alexander Mattison. For the Vikings, the strategy didn’t need to change. Cook, who leads the NFL with 489 yards rushing, didn’t practice on Wednesday. His status remains in doubt for Minnesota’s game against Atlanta this week. Mattison had a career-high 112 rushing yards against the Seahawks.