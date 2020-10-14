Mauston Police officer involved in bar fight appears in court

MAUSTON, Wis. (WXOW) - A Mauston Police officer who was charged for his role in a bar fight in August pleads not guilty Wednesday in court.

WKOW reports that Officer Brian Raabe made the plea to misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct charges in Juneau County Circuit Court.

Online court records show that Judge Stacy A. Smith gave Raabe a $500 signature bond and ordered him to not go to any bars, taverns, or establishments that serve alcohol.

Raabe was also ordered to stay away from the victim in the case.

A plea hearing is set for January 13 in the case.

Raabe and another off-duty police officer, McKenna Huffman were involved in an altercation on August 8 at a Mauston bar.

As a result both officers were placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

The court appearance comes one day after another Mauston Police officer, Sgt. Michael Sturek, was charged with Second Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Possession of a Firearm while Intoxicated, and Endangering Safety by Use of a Dangerous Weapon for an incident on August 26 when another person was shot at Sturek's home.