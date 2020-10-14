Men abused by Ohio State doctor call for NCAA investigation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Some of the men alleging decades-old sexual abuse by an Ohio State team doctor are asking the NCAA and Big Ten conference to investigate the university and force changes to protect student-athletes in the future. In letters shared Wednesday, they contend Ohio State enabled and covered up the doctor’s abuse for years. They suggest that the school face sanctions even harsher than the $60 million Penn State was fined for the Jerry Sandusky child sex abuse scandal. Asked for comment, an Ohio State spokesman said only that the school isn’t currently under investigation or aware of a future investigation. Messages seeking comment were left with the NCAA and the Big Ten.