New coffee shop provides opportunities for employees to get back on their feet

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse's newest coffee shop is soon opening its doors to the public thanks to a partnership between the Coulee Recovery Center and the Vernon Area Rehabilitation Center (VARC).

The Good Bean coffee shop has one main goal, to help those that are wanting to change their pathway in life said VARC President and CEO Liz Filter.

"The idea was a collaboration that would bring employment opportunities to individuals in recovery from substance abuse and other barriers to employment and in their lives," said Filter. "We found that regionally this is really a very unique kind of coffee shop."

This coffee shop will not only provide employment, but teach crucial life skills that will be useful no matter where the journey takes them said Recovery Cafe Supervisor Michelle McKinley.

"It gives you those fundamentals of all aspects of business. You have your slow moments, you have your quick paces, you have customer service, you have the cash register," said McKinley. "Most of the skills we learn here you can move to any other field that you're going to go into even if it has nothing to do with coffee."

The shop is completely open to the public, and with close proximity to Mayo Clinic and Viterbo University, the Good Bean Staff hopes they can be a regular stop for those in the area.

"Having the opportunity to come and have your cup of coffee that you're going to buy regularly and just know that it's going to a good purpose and a good organization,'" said McKinley. "We can't all do everything but we can do a small step and heck if you can get a cup of coffee out of it you can't be mad at that."

The grand opening for the Good Bean is Monday, October 19. They will be open Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The shop is located inside of the Coulee Recovery Center at 933 Ferry St.

