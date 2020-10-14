Wisconsin residents are urged to get a flu shot

SPARTA,Wis.(WXOW)- Wisconsin residents are being urged more than ever this year to get a flu shot.

With the current pandemic and flu season on the way, health officials are urging residents to get their annual flu shot. DHS Secretary designee Andrea Palm remarked on the importance of a flu shot.

“Now more than ever, getting your flu vaccine is one of the most important and proactive steps you can take to protect yourself, the people you love, and people around you. Getting sick from the flu could result in hospitalization at a time when our front line health workers are doing all they can to help COVID-19 patients recover.”

Monroe County Health Department (MCHD) will be offering vaccine clinics throughout the county. The clinic sites are as follows:



10/15/20 -8:00 am – 4:00 pm Tomah VA - 2nd Street Follow Signs



10/29/20 -2:00 pm – 6:00 pm Community Drive-thru – Tomah Fairgrounds

Co. Hwy. CM, Tomah Follow Signs



11/04/20 8:00 am – 4:00 pm Tomah VA - 2nd Street Follow Signs



11/05/20 10:00 am – 2:00 pm Community Drive-thru – Tomah Fairgrounds Co. Hwy. CM, Tomah Follow Signs

At the sites ,MCHD will bill Medicare, Medical Assistance, Senior Preferred and third party insurance companies. The charge for the flu vaccine is $30 and high dose vaccine is $50. Please contact Monroe County Health Department at 269-8666 for more information, to preregister and/or to schedule a flu shot.

In addition to Monroe County, other counties will be offering flu shots at their local clinics as well as stores such as Walgreens and Target. Check your county health department website for more information on clinics in your area.