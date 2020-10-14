On eve of UK deadline, trade talks with EU still stalled

BRUSSELS (AP) — On the eve of a European Union summit which British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had set as a deadline to get a post-Brexit trade agreement between both sides, talks remained in a deep rut over fundamental differences regarding anything from state aid to fisheries. EU nations are already looking to the end of the month, when they see the ultimate deadline for an agreement if they still want to get it through legal vetting and parliamentary approvals before Jan. 1. To push negotiators toward that slim area of possible common ground, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will have a video call with Johnson on Wednesday.