Oregon killing suspect killed by cops had gun in pocket

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A sheriff’s official says four officers fired over 30 rounds at Portland, Oregon, fugitive Michael Reinoehl after they cornered him in his car Sept. 3 outside a Washington apartment complex where he had been hiding out. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Thurston County Sheriff’s Lt. Ray Brady said Tuesday that police found Reinoehl with a loaded .380-caliber handgun in his front pocket and his hand on or near the gun after he was fatally shot by police officers in Lacey. Reinoehl was the suspect in the fatal Portland shooting of Aaron “Jay” Danielson after a pro-Trump car caravan Aug. 29. A team led by the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating. Brady has given weekly updates on the investigation.