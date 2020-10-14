Russia approves 2nd virus vaccine after early trials

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced regulatory approval for a second coronavirus vaccine after early-stage studies. The peptide-based, two-shot vaccine was developed by the Vector Institute in Siberia and tested among 100 volunteers in early-stage human trials. An advanced study involving tens of thousands of volunteers that is necessary to establish safety and effectiveness of the vaccine were scheduled to start in November or December. It remained unclear whether the vaccine would be offered for a wider use while the trials still ongoing. Russia licensed another vaccine on Aug. 11 also weeks before advanced trials started, prompting criticism from experts, who said further studies among tens of thousands of people were needed.