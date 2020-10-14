Tools for Schools’ teacher creates task boxes for distance learning

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - An elementary school teacher in Winona is thinking outside of the box when it comes to helping her students with distance learning.

Kristin Rogers teaches at Jefferson Elementary School. When the school moved to a hybrid learning model this Fall, she came up with a unique idea for her students. She created a task box. In it are various visual learning materials to help kids master a specific skill.

"Believe it or not the laminate and velcro and the little pieces to put in each one of them costs quite a bit of money once you start adding everything up. I don't expect parents to always have exactly what I would like the kids to work on, especially if they are quarantined at home for 14 days at home or longer or doing distant learning. I just like to hand over the whole box and everything they need is right in there," Kristin Rogers, teacher, Jefferson Elementary School.

For her work on the task boxes, Rogers has been chosen as October's tools for schools winner.

WXOW, Brenengen Auto, Dependable Solutions, and River Bank have presented Rogers with a $750 check for her project.

Teachers can always apply by going to the Tools for Schools page by clicking here.