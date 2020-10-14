Top Russian diplomat skeptical about nuclear pact extension

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s top diplomat has voiced doubt that Moscow and Washington could negotiate an extension of their last arms control pact still standing even as the United States offered a more optimistic view. Speaking in an interview with several Russian news outlets, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday that Russia can’t accept the conditions put forward by the United States for the extension of the New START treaty. Lavrov’s pessimistic view contrasted with signals from Washington that the two countries were close to a deal. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday that he was hopeful Russia will find a way to agree to an outcome that’s in both countries’ best interests.