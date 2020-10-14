UN envoy says ex-combatants in Colombia being killed

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. envoy for Colombia is calling for improved protection for former combatants who continue to be killed “in alarming numbers.” Carlos Ruiz Massieu told the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday that efforts must also be stepped up to fight impunity for these crimes, “including by bringing intellectual authors to justice.” He said priority should be given to clear a backlog of requests for protection from ex-combatants. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ latest report to the council said the U.N. verified 19 killings of former combatants from the country’s main rebel group, the FARC, in the three-month period ending Sept. 25.