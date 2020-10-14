WATCH 12:45: 94th Assembly debate

News app viewers can watch the debate here

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The three candidates on the ballot for the 94th Assembly seat meet Wednesday to debate the issues before voters.

Incumbent Democratic Rep. Steve Doyle faces challenges from Republican Kevin Hoyer and from Independent Leroy Brown II.

The debate begins at 12:45 p.m.

The 94th Assembly District comprises the remainder of La Crosse County outside the city of La Crosse. Several wards in the city of La Crosse are represented by the 94th Assembly seat.

A copy of the debate will be available for viewing following the debate.

