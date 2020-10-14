Winona hosts poetry walk for the first time

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - Winona's Fine Arts Commission is launching the Winona Poetry Walk on October 30th. The poetry is stamped into the sidewalk throughout downtown on 3rd, 4th and 5th streets. It includes the work of local poets, their works judged by a panel of citizens.

A full map and brochure will be available at the Visitor's Center, key downtown businesses, City Hall in the Park and

Recreation Department, and at the City of Winona website.