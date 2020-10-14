Wisconsin Update: 28 deaths, including one in La Crosse County, due to COVID-19

MADISON (WKOW/WXOW) -- Wisconsin recorded 28 deaths due to COVID-19 in the past day, and 153 people were newly hospitalized, according to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

One of the deaths was reported Wednesday in La Crosse County. It is the 14th death related to COVID-19 of a county resident. Details on the person weren't immediately available from the La Crosse County Health Department.

According to totals updated Wednesday, 1,107 COVID-19 patients are being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, with 246 of them in the ICU.

The state recorded 3,107 positive tests and 11,435 new negative tests.

The 28 deaths have raised the total of those killed by the disease in Wisconsin to 1,536 people (1.0 percent of positive cases).

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 125,411, or 79.1 percent, are considered recovered.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said that 33 people are hospitalized in the Western region of the state, which is comprised of Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties. 19 of the 33 are in intensive care.

La Crosse County saw 18 new cases on Wednesday. According to DHS figures, the cases broke down demographically:

0-9 - 1

10-19 - 2

20-29 - 4

40-49 - 3

50-59 - 1

60-69 - 3

80-89 - 3

90+ - 1

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

Here is a look at the regional numbers from the DHS update:

COUNTY CASES DEATHS Buffalo 185 (+8) 2 Crawford 261 (+7) 0 Grant 1,479 (+29) 23 Jackson 225 (+7) 1 La Crosse 3,605 (+18) 14 (+1) Monroe 813 (+13) 3 Trempealeau 816 (+9) 2 Vernon 394 (+13) 3 Figures provided by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services or individual county health departments

