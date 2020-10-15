10 arrested in North Macedonia migrant smuggling bust

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Ten men have been arrested in North Macedonia, accused of running a smuggling ring that brought in migrants from neighboring Greece. The Macedonian nationals, including a father and son who police say were the ringleaders, allegedly brought at least 100 migrants from the Middle East and elsewhere into the country over a 10-month period. The migrants had hoped to continue from North Macedonia through the Balkans to more prosperous European countries. If tried and convicted, the suspects face sentences of up to 13 years in prison. The Greek border with North Macedonia has been closed for months because of the pandemic but trafficking networks remain active.