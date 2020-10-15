18,000 absentee ballots returned in La Crosse County so far

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - As of Thursday, 23% of registered La Crosse County voters already voted in the presidential election through absentee ballots.

11,000 remaining absentee ballots were sent out but have not been returned to the clerk's office yet.

La Crosse County Clerk Ginny Dankmeyer said this turnout is unheard of--even during a hotly contested presidential election.

"It's sad that it takes a presidential election to get an 80 or 90 percent turnout," Dankmeyer said. "I wish we would have a turnout like this with every election we have. For some elections, we're excited just to even have a 20 percent turnout so this is exciting for us. This is why the clerks in my office work hard for these elections. It's no more work or no less work depending on the elections but we appreciate the voters coming out and having a good turnout like this."

Online or mail-in voter registration closed on Wednesday, but people can still register to vote in-person at their municipal clerk's office.

Here are important upcoming deadlines:

Voting early in-person absentee: Tuesday, October 20 - November 1

Mail in absentee ballots need to be returned to the clerk office by 8 p.m. on November 3

To register to vote you must have the following: