3 key Trump policies teed up for Supreme Court action

WASHINGTON (AP) — Controversial Trump administration policies on the census, asylum seekers and the border wall, held illegal by lower courts, are on the Supreme Court’s agenda Friday. The most pressing case before the justices when they meet privately by telephone is the administration’s appeal to be allowed to exclude people living in the U.S. illegally from the census, which will be used to allocate seats in the House of Representatives. The administration wants the court to hear arguments in December and decide the case before Trump’s Jan. 10 deadline to send the figures to Congress. The justices could reveal their plans as early as Friday.