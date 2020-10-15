Area disaster response crew receives high honor from the Governor

COON VALLEY, Wis. (WXOW) - A local disaster response crew is receiving a high honor from the state of Wisconsin.

WisCorps and crew leader Amber Bydynkowski were awarded a 2020 Governor's Service Award for their response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Bydynkowki led a crew to help the community. She and her crew handed out meals during the pandemic as well as helping homeowners with their needs.

Bydynkowski says she just wanted to do anything to help when there was a need. "It was just important to me to still do something even though our normal program wasn't happening and so there was a need in the community, and it was nice to get out there and actually do some work."

The renovation and restoration of the Coon Valley Veterans Memorial Park is among the many projects that WisCorps along with the disaster response crew have worked on throughout the Coulee Region.

The governor’s service award was created to honor outstanding national service members, volunteers, and programs that have helped to address serious social needs in their communities.

Also receiving a COVID-19 Response Service Award was DuWayne Gust from Coulee Region RSVP in La Crosse.