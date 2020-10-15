Black scholars form effort to fight trolls, disinformation

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — A group of U.S. Black scholars, activists, and writers has launched a new project combat misleading information online around voting, reparations and immigration. The recently launched “National Black Cultural Information Trust” seeks to counter fake social media accounts and Twitter trolls that often discourage Black voters from participating in elections. The project’s founder, Jessica Ann Mitchell Aiwuyor, says some dubious accounts behind the social media #ADOS movement _ which stands for American Descendants of Slavery _ tell Black voters to skip the presidential election. She says some accounts also use the hashtag to flame divisions between African Americans and Black immigrants.