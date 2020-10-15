Breezy with brisk temperatures

Temperatures are falling but will settle from the mid-30s to low 40s to start the day. Cloud cover continues to decrease as winds continue to stay strong.

The difference between yesterday and today will be wind direction. With a southerly wind yesterday it ushered temperatures to the 60s. Today a strong northwesterly wind will keep temperatures in the 40s. So, make sure to have the appropriate layers for the cold!

Active weather

On and off chances for precipitation will arise throughout the weekend. Yet, it will not be a soggy pattern. A few isolated flurries/drizzle spots will be possible for the first part of your Friday. Then will trend to stay drier with more areas of sunshine.

A more likely chance for showers will be early Saturday. Depending on temperatures precipitation could include a wintry mix. Then by the afternoon as low pressure exits the region there will be another round of rainfall. This even is not as likely as the morning. Sunday is still a toss-up, with exiting and entering systems. Chances are decreasing for precipitation but will not rule it out just yet.

Temperatures

Friday’s temperatures will be similar to Thursday’s but with a chilly start in the 30s for most. Then by the afternoon with areas of sunshine temperatures will climb back into the 40s. It will be another day to factor in strong westerly winds.

Winds have been important for temperatures this week. Strong winds are creating strong convection. Convection in simple terms means, a strong pull of an air mass into a new region. On Saturday a southerly wind will give our region the chance to be back to average due to warm air convection. But remember as stated above that it will be a wet day with a few rain chances.

Sunday will be back into the 40s after a cold front will bring another pull at Canada’s cold air. This trend of below average temperatures will stick around into the first part of the work week.

Have a great day!

- Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett