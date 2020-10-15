Candidate who embraces QAnon endorses Loeffler for Senate

DALLAS, Ga. (AP) — Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler of Georgia enthusiastically accepted an endorsement from Marjorie Taylor Greene, a congressional candidate who embraced QAnon conspiracy theories and espoused racist views in a series of online videos. Loeffler and Greene made the announcement together Thursday at a rented open-air pavilion in a public park on the outskirts of metro Atlanta, where suburbs begin to give way to rural farmland. The endorsement highlights Loeffler’s embrace of far-right politics as she tries to fend off a challenge from Republican Rep. Doug Collins, a four-term congressman who is one of President Donald Trump’s most visible defenders in Congress.