CBS News rebuilds MTV’s old ‘TRL’ studio for election night

NEW YORK (AP) — From Britney Spears to Norah O’Donnell: CBS News is rebuilding MTV’s old ‘Total Request Live’ studio as its headquarters for election night. Two decades ago it was the center of the music world, but now CBS is installing giant touchscreens and ‘augmented reality’ displays for the big political night. CBS says the studio provides extra roominess to put on a television show in the COVID-19 era. O’Donnell will anchor her first presidential election night for the network, assisted by Gayle King, Margaret Brennan, John Dickerson and Ed O’Keefe. Elections are the biggest night for television news divisions.