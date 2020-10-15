Chicago officer sues former chief for sexual harassment

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago police officer has filed a lawsuit alleging sexual assault by former police Superintendent Eddie Johnson, who was out drinking with her the night he was found asleep behind the wheel of his SUV. The lawsuit filed Wednesday by Cynthia Donald alleges that Johnson sexually harassed her during a three-year period, pressured her and forced her to engage in sexual acts and texted nude photographs of himself to her. Donald also says Johnson destroyed cellphone evidence amid an investigation into Johnson’s movements the night he was found asleep behind the wheel. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot later fired him for lying about the incident.