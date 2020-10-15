Colder weather has arrived.

Cold northwesterly winds…

Strong winds helped bring in colder weather. Some of the gusts topped 25 mph, but we had plenty of sunshine. Still, the high temperatures this afternoon struggled to reach the lower 50s.

Freeze Warning tonight…

Temperatures will fall rapidly tonight into the upper 20s to lower 30s in many areas, so a FREEZE WARNING will be in effect from 1 am until 8 am Friday morning. That will effectively end the growing season for this year.

Some light rain will return as early as Friday…

A series of low pressure systems will swing through for the next week or so, and that will mean chances of rain showers from time to time. It will also coincide with colder temperatures, so there will be chances of some snow to mix in with the rain. Sunday, Monday and Tuesday will bring the best chance of some light snow.

Weekend clouds and possible rain and snow…

After brief warmup into the upper 50s to lower 60s on Saturday, highs will retreat back into the 40s on Sunday and then lasting through early next week. Some warming will return for later in the week..

Have a great evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden