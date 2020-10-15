Cybercrime money-launders busted by European police, FBI

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — European and American officials say that they have arrested 20 people for allegedly belonging to an international ring that laundered millions of euros stolen by cybercriminals. The international police operation led by Portuguese investigators and the FBI includes 14 more European countries. Europol says that over 40 homes were searched by agents in Spain, Italy, Bulgaria, and Latvia in the operation. The ring laundered money stolen from victims via malware schemes in the U.S. and European countries. The suspects face criminal investigations in the U.S., Portugal, Spain and the U.K.