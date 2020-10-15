Democratic National Convention could finish in the red

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The 2020 Democratic National Convention, which became a mostly virtual event because of the coronavirus, is expected to finish in the red, but a leading fundraiser say it will not fall to the city of Milwaukee to foot the bill. The convention’s host committee raised more than $42.7 million for the event. The Federal Election Commission filing shows the host committee still has more than $1.5 million cash on hand. But officials said they expect that amount will not be able to cover all of the operating expenses that are still outstanding. The committee’s board chairman, John Miller, says he’s confident officials will be able to come up with the money to balance the books and that it will not be left to city taxpayers.