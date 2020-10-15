Does the flu vaccine affect my chances of getting COVID-19?

Flu vaccines protect against seasonal influenza, not the coronavirus — but avoiding the flu is especially important this year. Health officials are encouraging people to get the flu shot or nasal spray by the end of October, so that doctors and hospitals don’t face extra strain having to treat influenza in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Plus, the illnesses have similar early symptoms that require a test to tease apart. Flawed studies over the years have attempted to link the flu vaccine to increased risk of other respiratory infections, but experts say there is no evidence that’s true.