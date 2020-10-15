Dr. A. Erik Gundersen retires from Gundersen Medical Foundation

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Erik Gundersen, M.D. retired from his medical practice in 2000.

He was a heart surgeon who began Gundersen Health System's heart program.

When he retired, he began working for the Gundersen Medical Foundation.

After 20 years there, he's now retired as its vice chairman.

Through a release, he said, "I didn't look at my job as fundraising. I don't like that label very much. It was more in the line of friend-raising. I joined to make friends for the Foundation to say what we do and how it helps the community."

Gundersen CEO Dr. Scott Rathgaber says, "Despite his stature, he was always friendly, hospitable and approachable from my first days at Gundersen as a new physician. He made me feel welcome and an integral part of Gundersen Health System. I know he had the same effect on many others during his decades of service."

Dr. Erik Gundersen retired from the Foundation October 13, 2020.