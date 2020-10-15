EU targets Putin ally accused of US poll interference

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has imposed sanctions on a Russian tycoon with ties to President Vladimir Putin and who is alleged to have interfered in the 2016 U.S. elections. The EU accuses Yevgeny Prigozhin of undermining the security of Libya and of violating the UN arms embargo on the conflict-torn country. It says he has close links to the private military company Wagner Group and has frozen his assets and stopped him traveling in Europe. The bloc accuses Wagner of “multiple and repeated breaches of the arms embargo.” Prigozhin was among a dozen Russians indicted by a U.S. grand jury in the investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller, alleging he funded internet trolls involved in interfering with the last presidential election.