Finance minister says Iraq’s leaders willing to make reforms

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s finance minister says there is growing political will to carry out drastic reforms needed for the country to tackle a daunting liquidity crisis that has pushed Iraq to the brink of collapse. The minister told the AP on Thursday that there “is more will now than there was five months ago.” Low oil prices have slashed state coffers in the crude-exporting country by nearly half, and over-reliance on oil has limited the government’s ability to seek out other income. Trying to cope, Iraq’s government issued a much-anticipated 95-page “white paper” for reform that, if implemented, would prompt an overhaul of the entire system.