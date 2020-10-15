Gov. Evers holds virtual health care campaign event for Joe Biden

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers discussed health care at a virtual campaign event for Joe Biden titled "What's At Stake".

The Thursday event included Western Wisconsin nurses and Democratic senators discussing that people could lose health insurance if the Supreme Court overturns the Affordable Care Act being asked for by the Trump Administration.

"That move frankly would strip millions of Americans of their health care and as someone me personally with a pre-existing condition this is personal and it's personal for Joe," (D) Gov. Evers said. "We need an honest, compassionate, kind and empathetic president."

The panelists also said childcare workers and nurses need more Medicaid money--not less.