Harris highlights stakes of election in Barrett hearings

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Kamala Harris used three days of Supreme Court hearings this week to remind voters about the stakes of the November election and how Democrat Joe Biden would govern if elected president. Democratic senators are unable to block President Donald Trump’s nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, with Republicans in control of the chamber. But Harris was in a unique position as a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee and the Democratic vice presidential nominee. The California senator avoided sparring matches with Republicans and pressed Barrett on health care, climate change and voting rights. Her approach was more muted than in previous confirmation hearings, partly because she appeared via video conference due to coronavirus concerns.