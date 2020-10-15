Health director shares experience with COVID-19

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - County Health Department director Jen Rombalski shared her experience for the first time on Wednesday after testing positive for COVID-19 on October, 5.

Rombalski said she experienced every symptom from the virus except for a high fever.

"I was pretty out for a number of days in a row," Rombalski said. "I continue to have some fatigue but I have been back at work since Monday. I'm glad to be back. When you're out of your structure it's more difficult and can weigh on your mental health as well."

Rombalski said she's still experiencing minor symptoms 10 days later.

She thanked La Crosse health care workers for taking care of people who experience more severe symptoms and require hospitalization.