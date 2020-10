ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - It was a hard fought night of volleyball but the Onalaska Hilltoppers managed to hold off the Aquinas Blugolds in three straight sets: 25-23, 25-23, and 25-21.

Ava Smith had 10 kills for the Hilltoppers and Jacy Weisbrod had 13 kills for the Blugolds.