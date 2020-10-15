Iranian CEO sentenced for conspiracy to violate US sanctions

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The founder and CEO of an Iranian financial services firm accused of conspiring to violate U.S. sanctions against Iran has been sentenced to nearly two years in federal prison. Thirty-three-year-old Seyed Sajjad Shahidian pleaded guilty in June to one count of conspiracy to defraud and commit offenses against the United States. Shahidian, a citizen of Iran, was arrested in London in November 2018 and not extradited to the U.S. until May. Prosecutors say Shahidian lied to U.S. suppliers, illegally transferred funds from Iran, used fraudulent passports and other documents, all to circumvent U.S. sanctions.