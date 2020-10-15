Large Belgian university moves online again because of virus

BRUSSELS (AP) — One of Belgium’s main universities is moving to online education whenever possible and another is getting ready to follow because the coronavirus is continuing to soar across the nation that hosts the European Union headquarters. Ghent University said the measure will begin Oct. 26 and Dutch-speaking Free University of Brussels said it already prepared its staff and facilities to do likewise if necessary. Belgium has said keeping its schools open was a key goal while it takes other measures to counter the resurgence of the virus but the main pandemic indicators are spiking at a sustained rate. So far, schools for students up to 18 are still in person.