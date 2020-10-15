Lewis’ hopes for Senate upset may turn on Trump’s fate

STILLWATER, Minn. (AP) — When it comes to strategy in his U.S. Senate bid, Republican Jason Lewis is pinning his hopes on a campaign that is closely aligned with President Donald Trump’s. Lewis is trying to unseat Democratic Sen. Tina Smith, who enjoys a huge money advantage and led by 9 points in a recent New York Times/Siena College statewide poll. Lewis has echoed Trump’s skepticism about most coronavirus restrictions and hit the same law-and-order theme as the president. A major push by Trump in person and via ads would likely help Lewis, but Trump recently scaled back ad buys in Minnesota as polls showed him trailing Joe Biden in the state.