Libya says human trafficker sanctioned by UN arrested

CAIRO (AP) — The Interior Ministry of Libya’s U.N.-supported government says security forces have arrested one of one of the country’s most wanted human traffickers in the capital of Tripoli. The development comes more than two years after the United Nations’ Security Council imposed sanctions on the trafficker and five other leaders of criminal networks engaged in smuggling people and migrants from Libya. The timing of the arrest raises questions, given that the smuggler has for over two years moved freely in western Libya. He also fought alongside Tripoli-allied militias to repel a yearlong attack on the city by forces loyal to an east-based commander.