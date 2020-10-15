Man described as neo-Nazi pleads guilty in synagogue plot

DENVER (AP) — A man described by U.S. prosecutors as a neo-Nazi and white supremacist has pleaded guilty to a hate crime for plotting to bomb a historic Colorado synagogue last year. Twenty-eight-year-old Richard Holzer pleaded guilty Thursday to attempting to stop people from exercising their religion with an explosive or fire and attempting to destroy a building used in interstate commerce. The pleas came in a deal with prosecutors who have promised not to ask for a more than 20 years of jail time for Holzer when he is sentenced in January. He was arrested after receiving phony pipe bombs and dynamite from undercover FBI agents he met with.