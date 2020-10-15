Minnesota House passes bonding bill

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- After more than nine hours of discussion, the Minnesota House of Representatives voted to pass the long-debated bonding bill.

This was eight months in the making, long delayed during a pandemic and legislative gridlock. The $1.9 billion package would fund construction projects across the state.

It easily passed by a 100 to 34 margin, with many Republicans joining Democrats in passing it.

The bill now goes to the Senate which will convene on Thursday.

The bill pays for a new treatment facility in Caledonia.

A new jail will be constructed in Winona County. A grant of $750,000 will be provided to purchase the land for that project.

The Senate reconvenes at noon on Thursday. A bill needs to pass with a 3/5 majority.